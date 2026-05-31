Alvin Kamara's future with the New Orleans Saints is suddenly one of the biggest talking points heading into June. After years as the face of the team's offense, the veteran running back is now surrounded by contract uncertainty. Following the Saints' decision to sign Travis Etienne Jr. to a lucrative multi-year deal this offseason, questions continue to grow over whether Kamara will remain in New Orleans or take on a smaller role in the backfield.

Alvin Kamara and Saints face key contract decision after June 1 deadline

The June 1 deadline has become important for the Saints as they continue to evaluate Alvin Kamara's future. Under NFL salary cap rules, moving on from a player after this date allows teams to spread dead money over two seasons instead of taking a major financial hit all at once.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints have not made much progress on a final call regarding Kamara. Fowler said, “there hasn't been a lot of traction yet on the Saints' direction with Kamara, but there is some interest” in the running back returning, possibly under a revised deal. That option may require Kamara to agree to a pay cut as New Orleans balances its salary cap situation.

The Saints' offseason signing of Travis Etienne Jr. was viewed by many as a sign the franchise was preparing for life after Kamara. The veteran running back, who turns 31 in July, is entering the final season of his contract and carries a significant cap figure. Injuries also slowed him down last season as he missed six games and finished with a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

Alvin Kamara has hinted he still wants to continue with the Saints

Despite growing speculation, Kamara has not publicly shown interest in leaving New Orleans. Instead, he recently hinted that he still hopes to continue playing for the Saints.

Speaking on former teammate Terron Armstead's podcast, Kamara shut down concerns about sharing the backfield with Etienne. “I couldn't be happier. He got paid, and we got help in the backfield. I'm cool with it,” Kamara said. He also compared the situation to his successful partnership with Mark Ingram during some of the Saints' best years, adding, “I think that's what we're trying to find. Me and Mark set the bar very high.”

For the Saints, releasing Kamara would mean moving on from one of the franchise's most recognizable players without much immediate benefit. That is why a revised contract could become the most practical outcome. It would allow New Orleans to keep an experienced playmaker while building a new-look offense around both Kamara and Etienne.