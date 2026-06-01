Pop superstar Taylor Swift is making headlines again after reports claimed that some familiar names may not be invited to her wedding to NFL star, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce. The report comes shortly after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement, sparking buzz about what could be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent years. According to a report in Daily Mail, Swift's wedding guest list may not include supermodel Karlie Kloss and actor Blake Lively, both of whom have been linked to the singer through high-profile friendships over the years. The wedding is reportedly happening on July 3.

Will Karlie Kloss And Blake Lively Attend?

As speculation grows around Swift's wedding plans, attention has turned to the people who could make the guest list and those who may not. As per a report in Daily Mail, Taylor Swift's wedding guest list could be missing a few famous folks, including supermodel Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” a source said.

“She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years,” the source continued. “Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”

Both Kloss and Lively were once considered among Swift's most visible celebrity friends.

Prince William Reacts To Taylor Swift's Wedding

The wedding conversation has also reached beyond Hollywood. The Prince of Wales was recently seen on the UK radio show Heart Breakfast alongside hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, where he was asked the question. Jamie quipped, “We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer.” William said, “No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see.”

How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship Began

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Their relationship has unfolded against the backdrop of major career milestones, including Kelce's Super Bowl success and Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

Their story famously began with a friendship bracelet. Back in July 2023, Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking later on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star admitted he was disappointed that he did not get the opportunity to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet containing his phone number. The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post.

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Motivates Him

While discussing his decision to return for another NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs star recently praised Swift's work ethic and said watching her career up close had been motivating. Kelce also previously described himself as a fan of her work, saying he enjoys supporting her the same way she supports him during football season.