Craig Morton, the veteran quarterback who helped turn the Denver Broncos into a national contender, passed away at the age of 83 on May 9. The former NFL star died in Mill Valley, California, surrounded by his family, according to the Broncos. Soon after the news became public, fans and former players remembered Morton as one of the most important figures in franchise history. Long before the Broncos became regular Super Bowl contenders, Morton helped give the franchise its breakthrough moment. His leadership, calm presence and experience changed the team's direction during the late 1970s and helped Denver earn respect across the league.

Craig Morton changed the Broncos franchise with a remarkable 1977 season

When Morton arrived in Denver in 1977, expectations around the team were limited. The Broncos had never reached the playoffs and were still trying to establish themselves among the NFL's stronger franchises. That quickly changed with Morton under center.

Denver finished the season with a 12-2 record and made its first playoff appearance in franchise history. The team then defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and longtime rivals Oakland Raiders to secure a place in Super Bowl XII. Morton's toughness also became a major talking point during that playoff run as he battled through a painful hip injury ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

His impact went beyond statistics. Morton brought confidence and stability to a team that had struggled for years. His performances during the season earned him major honors, including AFC Offensive Player of the Year and NFL UPI MVP recognition. "Craig Morton is unbelievable," former Broncos star Haven Moses said after Denver's AFC Championship victory, according to a 1978 New York Times report. "To me he's the most valuable player in the National Football League this year."

Craig Morton built a respected NFL career with the Broncos and Cowboys

Morton spent six seasons with the Broncos and helped the franchise reach the playoffs three times while winning two division titles. By the end of his Denver career, he had set several franchise passing records and became one of the most respected quarterbacks in team history. His achievements later earned him induction into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988. He was also honored by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

Before joining Denver, Morton played for the Dallas Cowboys for nearly a decade and established himself as one of the league's experienced quarterbacks. Across his NFL career, he threw for 27,908 yards and 183 touchdowns while winning 81 regular-season games. Morton is survived by his wife Kym, along with his children, grandchildren and other family members.