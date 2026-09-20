Tom Brady did not hide his shock when Jayden Daniels suffered a painful elbow injury during the Washington Commanders' game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Fox Sports broadcaster reacted with an expletive when the replay showed Daniels' arm bend awkwardly. Brady quickly apologized and said he “wasn't expecting to see that.” The moment came as the Commanders faced a tough setback, with Daniels later ruled out. After the game, Dan Quinn provided an early update that offered some relief but also left major questions about the quarterback's return.

Tom Brady Reacted Instantly When Jayden Daniels Went Down

Daniels was hurt on the final play of the first half at the Dallas 1-yard line. Left guard Chris Paul accidentally stepped on Daniels' foot as the quarterback moved away from center.

Daniels tried to protect himself with his left arm as he fell. His elbow bent badly, and he stayed down before eventually walking toward the sideline. He was later taken away on a cart.

The replay made the moment even harder to watch.

Brady was analyzing the play when he suddenly said, “Oh, s--t.” He quickly caught himself and added, “Excuse me,” before admitting he “wasn't expecting to see that.”

????BREAKING: #COMMANDERS STAR QB JAYDEN DANIELS IS DOWN WITH WHAT APPEARS TO BE A SERIOUS INJURY.



Daniels' elbow bent BACKWARDS on the play, and he immediately went down.



A very scary scene in Washington.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/MNnpvaBRYE — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 20, 2026

His reaction quickly became part of the conversation around the injury because it showed how unexpected the replay was even for someone watching it from the broadcast booth.

Dan Quinn's Jayden Daniels Update Brings Relief But Leaves Questions

The bigger concern for Washington came after the game.

Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow. The first X-rays did not show a fracture, but the quarterback will need more imaging to determine the full extent of the injury. Quinn also confirmed that Daniels will travel home with the team.

“X-rays showed no fracture. He'll travel back home with the team. More imaging tomorrow,” Quinn said.

The injury is especially concerning because Daniels dealt with a dislocated left elbow last season as well. That earlier injury kept him out for several weeks and later caused another absence after his return.

For now Washington will turn to Marcus Mariota. Commanders lost 37-20 to Dallas while the final score drew attention away from the doubt surrounding their starting quarterback.

Quinn made it clear that the team will support Daniels while preparing Mariota to lead the offense until Daniels is able to return.

The next round of tests should provide a clearer picture of how long Commanders could be without their young quarterback.