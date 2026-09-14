Drew Brees had already closed the book on his NFL career when an unexpected opportunity gave him a chance to reopen it. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback was considered for a stunning return with the Denver Broncos after Bo Nix suffered a serious ankle injury during the playoffs. At 47, Brees was far removed from his playing days, yet the opportunity was real enough for him to test himself in a private throwing workout. The comeback, however, never reached the field. One physical problem during that session quickly changed the entire plan.

Drew Brees' Wrist Discomfort Quickly Ended Denver Broncos Comeback Idea

The Denver Broncos suddenly needed another quarterback after Bo Nix fractured his ankle in the team's divisional-round victory over the Buffalo Bills. Jarrett Stidham became the team's option, but two coaches with strong ties to Brees explored another possibility.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and assistant Pete Carmichael had worked with Brees during his legendary years with the New Orleans Saints. Their connection to Brees and head coach Sean Payton made the idea of bringing him back more believable than it might have sounded at first.

Brees reportedly took the opportunity seriously. He agreed to test his throwing arm privately, giving Denver a chance to see whether the 47-year-old could realistically handle an AFC Championship Game appearance after years away from football.

“The Broncos were talking about bringing in Drew Brees for the AFC Championship game after the Bo Nix injury..



Drew Brees worked out but his wrist was bothering him” - @AdamSchefter



That would have been FANTASTIC to see Drew Brees back out there #MondayNightCountdown pic.twitter.com/scMNVSLhK5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2026

Then the plan hit a wall. During the workout, Brees "felt discomfort" in his wrist. That was enough for him to abandon the comeback idea, ending what could have become one of the most unexpected quarterback returns in NFL history.

One Game Could Have Changed Drew Brees' Hall Of Fame Timeline

The decision carried more weight than simply stepping onto a football field. Brees had retired in 2021 and was finally eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after completing the required five-year waiting period.

A return for even one NFL snap could have reset that timeline. Instead of entering the Hall of Fame in August 2026, Brees potentially could have faced another five-year wait before receiving football's biggest individual honor.

The Denver Broncos ultimately stayed with Stidham for the AFC Championship Game. The team lost 10-7 to the New England Patriots, leaving behind an intriguing question about what might have happened if Brees had been healthy enough to play.

His situation also showed how difficult an NFL comeback can be, even for a quarterback with a Hall of Fame résumé. Philip Rivers had returned at 43 the previous season, but Brees' body ultimately gave him a clear answer. His brief attempt offered a remarkable glimpse at what almost became one of football's strangest comeback stories.