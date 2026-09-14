Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes gave ESPN's Monday Night Football crew more than they bargained for before the Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14. With cameras inside the pregame huddle, both players were caught on a hot mic cursing repeatedly during their pep talk. That was awkward enough. But Kelce had actually already dropped an F-bomb earlier that evening during a separate ESPN interview with Chris Berman, making for a memorable, if unintended, debut to the 2026 NFL season.

Why does Travis Kelce keep cursing on live TV?

During a 30-second pregame pep talk caught by ESPN's cameras, both Travis and Mahomes were heard dropping expletives to fire up their teammates, and the broadcast crew had to respond on the spot.

MNF host Scott Van Pelt turned directly to Jason Kelce at the desk and said, "Jason, tell your brother not to cuss so much."

Jason's answer was both honest and good-humored. "I've tried," he said with a laugh, adding that his attempts had been "to much failure."

Van Pelt, a veteran broadcaster with over 35 years in the industry, wasn't even that bothered by it. "I'm amazed. I did it once, it was an accident, but I'm amazed it hasn't happened more often," he said. "But I get it, you're trying to fire things up, let's go."

What made the moment land harder was that this wasn't Travis' first slip of the night. Earlier in the evening, during a one-on-one with ESPN's Chris Berman, Travis let one go mid-sentence: "I still think I can compete at a high level. Like I said, I love this game so f---ing much. Oh, excuse me. I love this game so much that I'm not ready to go into that next phase yet."

The quick self-correction made it almost endearing, but it also painted a picture of a player who genuinely speaks the way he thinks, broadcast decorum be damned.

What is the bigger story behind Travis Kelce's NFL season return?

The cursing made for good TV, but there's a real story underneath all of it. Travis' return to the Chiefs this season was genuinely uncertain for months. Fans spent the offseason wondering whether he would sign another deal with Kansas City and play a 14th NFL season. He did. And he came back alongside Mahomes, who was returning from a torn ACL suffered on December 14, 2025, that ended his previous season early.

So when those two are in a huddle, cursing and screaming and trying to will a team back to life, it reads less like a PR failure and more like a reminder of why people watch football. These are competitors who mean it. Jason Kelce knows that better than anyone, which is probably why he laughed when Van Pelt asked him to reel his brother in. Some habits you don't actually want to break.