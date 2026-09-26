Two games into the 2026 NFL season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has just one catch for three yards on five targets. For a top-10 draft pick who turned heads late last season and into the playoffs, that number is hard to look at. But Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor wants everyone to pump the brakes on the frustration narrative. On Friday, September 25, he clarified what "disappointed" actually means when it comes to Loveland, and his answer reframes the whole conversation.

Is Colston Loveland actually struggling or is the concern overblown?

Taylor's Friday presser cut straight through the noise. "Every single week all of our guys have their primary plays. We have played two games," he said. "I think he was disappointed last week because we lost the game."

That's a significant distinction. Loveland isn't sulking about targets or touches. He's frustrated about a loss. That's the kind of competitive DNA coaches want in a player. The Bears are 1-1, and Loveland's role in head coach Ben Johnson's run-first offence hasn't shrunk. He's still seeing a high snap count and solid route share. The production just hasn't materialised yet, and at two games into a 17-game season, Taylor isn't hitting any alarm bells.

What's also getting lost in the noise is that Loveland spent most of last season finding his footing before catching fire in the second half and carrying that momentum into the postseason. A slow start is not unfamiliar territory for him.

Could a Case Keenum start against Philadelphia actually help Loveland get going?

Here's where it gets interesting. With Caleb Williams likely sidelined due to a hamstring injury and backup Tyson Bagent still in concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms on Tuesday, third-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start Monday Night Football against the Eagles. Keenum hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2023.

Chicago will almost certainly lean on D'Andre Swift and the ground game to take pressure off Keenum. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo also appears on track to return after a patellar tendon tear suffered against Green Bay in January, which strengthens the offensive line significantly. Kyle Monangai was back at practice Friday after nursing a knee issue, adding depth to the backfield.

Philadelphia's defence will know exactly what's coming and will likely stack the box to shut down the run. That's precisely why Loveland could see more action. Tight ends are natural checkdown and safety valve options for quarterbacks adjusting to the speed of live game situations, especially when the defence dares you to throw. The Bears are also expected to operate out of 12 and 13 personnel sets, multi-tight end groupings that mask intent at the line of scrimmage and create favourable matchups underneath. Keenum looking Loveland's way early and often wouldn't be a surprise at all.