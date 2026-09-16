The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 season hoping that their rebuilt defense would look different. Instead the New York Giants quickly found the weak spots that had hurt Dallas before. The 28-20 loss in Week 1 left Jerry Jones facing questions, about a unit that had changed a lot during the offseason. Dallas added starters, hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator and altered parts of its system. The Dallas Cowboys still struggled to communicate missed assignments and gave up key plays at crucial moments. Jerry Jones admitted that the result was disappointing. He still believes that the Dallas Cowboys can do better.

Jerry Jones Remains Optimistic About Dallas Cowboys After Their Loss To New York Giants

Jones did not hide his frustration after Dallas opened the season with a loss. During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, he acknowledged the disappointment while turning attention toward the Cowboys' next opportunity.

“We're all very disappointed. Having said that, though, the question is, ‘OK, what are we going to do about it?'” Jones said. New York repeatedly found open receivers, while Dallas struggled to get players into the right position.

“The very things that, frankly, caused us to not win that ballgame are the things we should be working on and were working on going into the game,” Jones said. “Communication. The communication aspects of it. Just being out of position.”

Those mistakes became costly. Jaxson Dart helped the Giants control the game through both his passing and running, while Isaiah Likely quickly became one of the biggest problems for Dallas. Likely caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his Giants debut.

Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and the Jones family embrace Christian Parker ahead of his first game as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/RVg6mYTDuf — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 13, 2026

“Definitely the turning point in the game,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones Shows His Faith In Dallas Cowboys Defense As They Look To Turn Things Around

Dallas made major changes on defense, with eight new starters joining a new system. Jones learnt that such changes require time, particularly when players are learning new responsibilities alongside unfamiliar teammates.

“The facts are, we got a lot of new people on defense doing different things than they've been doing. So, that's got to come together,” Jones said.

Another concern was the lack of a real preseason test for the revamped unit. Jones admitted the Cowboys had not put the defense through enough game-like situations before Week 1.

“We frankly, as you well know, in training camp, and in the preseason games, we really didn't test out in a game-type situation,” Jones said.

Despite the rough opening, Jones remains positive about Dallas' chances of improving when the Cowboys face Washington in Week 2.

“We're very optimistic that we can play better than we did Sunday night,” Jones said.

To Dallas the Giants loss was a warning. The defensive rebuild is still a work, in progress and the Cowboys must show that Week 1 was a setback and they can improve and do better.