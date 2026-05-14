The annual announcement of the NFL schedule is one of the most exciting aspects of the offseason, and this season's will be extra thrilling for Washington Commanders fans. After the offseason that has seen the team's roster overhaul, rookie camp, and rising expectations for quarterback Jayden Daniels, there are high hopes for where the Washington Commanders might find themselves on the league's coveted holiday slates. One matchup already seems probable as the Washington Commanders host either the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

NFL Likely Plans To Feature Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Christmas Clash

Considering the projected schedule announcements for the coming 2026 NFL season, Washington's dreams of competing in a Christmas showdown could well come true. The NFL has always tried to feature the Dallas Cowboys in holiday games due to their massive fanbase and high ratings potential. Adding to that, an ascending Washington Commanders team led by Jayden Daniels would definitely draw big viewership.

The rivalry was already filled with excitement in the Christmas Day matchup between Dallas and Washington last year, with the latter triumphing 30-23 in a shootout. However, Washington did not have Daniels in that contest, with Josh Johnson playing quarterback instead. Having another round-robin between Washington and Dallas, with the former's young phenom playing the quarterback position, is sure to generate huge interest around the rivalry.

The Commanders are also banking on taking the momentum generated by their successful season in 2024 to even greater heights, having reached the NFC Championship Game in the year that came before this one. Playing Dallas at home during Christmas week will serve as a platform for showing what they are made of and reasserting their status as an NFC powerhouse.

Washington Commanders' Brutal Schedule For 2026 Means Christmas Home Game Will Be Even More Important

The NFL has announced that the Washington Commanders will play in London against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. On top of all that, Washington has one of the hardest schedules in the whole league, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Rams.

This challenging slate only increases the allure of scheduling such an exciting marquee holiday matchup. A fully packed stadium with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day may well become a highlight of the Washington Commanders' season while adding to the lore of one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL.

With Jayden Daniels on his way to becoming one of the biggest breakout stars in the league, the NFL would likely have a hard time passing up the opportunity to feature the Commanders in a prime-time slot again.