The Minnesota Vikings' search for a new general manager is starting to take shape as the franchise is aggressively pushing to hire a new GM soon. According to multiple reports, the Vikings have officially requested permission to interview Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley.

Vikings Cast a Wide Net in GM Search

After the departure of former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings are looking for a replacement that can take the program to new heights. The franchise appears to be taking a calculated approach after the 2026 NFL Draft. Teasley is one of several candidates who the program is considering. The Vikings have also shown interest in other executives across the league such as:

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler

49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Rams assistant GM John McKay

Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski

It's clear now that Minnesota is prioritizing experience, fresh perspectives, and proven track records as it looks to have a new face.

Who Is Nolan Teasley?

Teasley might not be a publicly known name yet and we haven't seen him making any major headlines. He began his journey with the Seahawks back in 2013 as a scouting intern and worked his way up through the organization. Over the years, he held roles such as pro personnel scout, assistant director of pro personnel, and director of pro personnel before being promoted to assistant GM.

This journey showcases that he likes to stay in one job for a longer period. In Seattle he is involved in roster building, talent evaluation, and scouting pros. League insiders have highlighted his evaluation skills, with some NFL agents even naming him among the best talent evaluators in the league. If he lands the job, it would mark his first opportunity to lead an NFL front office. And the timing is perfect as the Vikings are in need of a long-term vision after recent struggles. Right now the next GM hire will play a crucial role in shaping the franchise's future. While Teasley does seem like a compelling option, the franchise has other suitable candidates who are far more experienced than him. Familiar faces like Rams assistant GM John McKay and head coach Kevin O'Connell could be considered as priority candidates at the moment. At this stage, the Vikings appear focused on gathering as much insight as possible before making any franchise-defining decision.

One thing is certain: with interviews ramping up and the candidate pool expanding, Minnesota's GM search is finally moving into its final stage.