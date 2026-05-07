NFL star Tyreek Hill is once again facing major controversy after his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro reportedly moved to obtain records connected to several past investigations. According to court documents obtained by TMZ⁠, Keeta Vaccaro wants subpoenas issued to different police departments and prosecutors' offices linked to earlier allegations against Hill. The court filing reportedly includes requests for records tied to earlier assault and child abuse investigations involving Tyreek Hill. Although Hill was not criminally charged in those cases and has denied wrongdoing, the latest filing has once again placed his off field controversies under public attention ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro's legal battle takes dramatic turn after latest court filing

According to the report, Keeta Vaccaro is seeking evidence connected to “other crimes, wrongs or acts committed” by Tyreek Hill. The filing also reportedly asks for certified copies of criminal convictions involving Hill's grandparents, whom Keeta described as witnesses tied to previous incidents.

Keeta previously accused Tyreek Hill of several violent acts during their marriage. The allegations included claims that Hill punched her while she was pregnant, pulled her hair, spat on her, physically restrained her, locked her out of their home, and threatened her life. Hill denied the allegations and reportedly claimed that any physical actions happened in self defense.The filing also mentioned a nanny cam video that Keeta claims captured violent incidents involving both her and her mother. She further alleged that members of Hill's team tried to buy the footage for several hundred thousand dollars. Those claims have not been proven in court.

Past allegations involving Tyreek Hill return to spotlight as fans react online

The court request reportedly includes records tied to an alleged assault investigation involving Crystal Espinal, along with documents connected to a child abuse investigation handled by authorities and the NFL. Tyreek Hill was not criminally charged in those matters, but Keeta Vaccaro's legal team reportedly believes the records could help show a pattern of intentional violence.

Fans online reacted strongly after details from the court filing surfaced. Some social media users expressed shock over the allegations, while others argued that the legal process should be allowed to continue before people rush to conclusions. Several fans also pointed to Hill's past controversies and said the latest legal fight could create even more attention around the Dolphins star in the coming months.