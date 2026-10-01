Tyreek Hill had spent months working his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, and his latest message hinted that he was getting closer to a return. The free-agent wide receiver posted on X that he was “ready for some cold weather” on Wednesday, September 30. The timing immediately caught attention because Hill had previously said he was nearly ready to return to work. With October approaching, the 32-year-old appeared to be getting closer to finding his next NFL home.

Could Tyreek Hill be planning an NFL comeback?

Hill's post came only two days after he wrote, “almost time to get off the couch and get to work.” That followed months of rehabilitation after he tore his ACL and dislocated his knee during Miami's Week 4 win over the New York Jets last season.

His recovery had shown signs of progress in recent weeks. Hill posted workout clips in July and September, with the latest beach session showing the explosive movement that made him one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had provided another positive update earlier in September. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rosenhaus said multiple teams had asked about Hill and that doctors had advised him to wait until October before returning to the field. That timeline made Hill's latest post even more interesting. He had spent the previous four seasons in Miami, so a move to a colder city would represent a clear change in surroundings.

Tyreek Hill's possible landing spots

Green Bay quickly stood out because Hill posted his message around the time the Packers announced Jayden Reed would miss the rest of the season. Other cold-weather teams could have reasons to explore a deal too, including the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Eagles.

On the other side, Kansas City would offer Hill a familiar environment with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, while the Chiefs had a need for another playmaker at receiver. Hill spent his first six NFL seasons with the franchise before joining Miami in 2022.

Hill's career record gave any interested contender plenty to consider. He had eight Pro Bowl selections, five First-Team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl title, along with 11,363 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns in 145 regular-season games. His next step remained unclear, but his message suggested the wait for his NFL return could be nearing its end.



