Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding still seems fresh to the Kansas City Chiefs star, even as he begins another NFL season. Kelce recently opened up about the July celebration during an ESPN interview with Chris Berman and Patrick Mahomes, calling it “the best night of my life.”

He also shared why marrying Swift meant so much to him, pointing to the people who attended and the love he felt throughout the night. The comments came as Kelce prepared for his first regular-season game since the couple's wedding.

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding The Best Night Of His Life

Kelce was asked by ESPN's Chris Berman whether reports about his marriage to Swift were true. The Chiefs tight end smiled and confirmed it, saying, “This is true, this is true,” before joking with Berman, “Didn't I see you there?” He then shared what the wedding meant to him.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. He added, “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.” The comments came during an ESPN interview filmed ahead of the Chiefs' September 14 season opener.

The couple married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. Kelce had already spoken about the wedding on the September 2 episode of “New Heights,” calling the night “magical” and thanking everyone who helped make it special.

Patrick Mahomes Shares His Wedding Experience With Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes also gave a glimpse into the celebration. The Chiefs quarterback attended with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and remembered having a good time at the reception. His story added a lighter moment to Kelce's emotional comments about the wedding and the people who shared the night with them.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing,” Mahomes said. He explained that he had been recovering from knee injuries and was unsure whether he would be able to dance. “I didn't know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason,” he added.

Kelce previously revealed on “New Heights” that he and Swift wanted the wedding to feel private and genuine despite the huge attention around them. He praised Madison Square Garden for helping create that atmosphere and said the night brought together people from both sides of their lives. For Kelce, the memories now sit alongside the start of another NFL season.