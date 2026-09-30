Kyle Juszczyk rarely drinks, but his trip to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding appears to have become one of the exceptions. The San Francisco 49ers fullback recently looked back at the occasions that led to his NFL fine and joked that Kelce, George Kittle and their shared love of a good time may be a dangerous combination. His comments gave fans another glimpse into the star-studded celebration.

Kyle Juszczyk reveals Travis Kelce and George Kittle connection

Juszczyk was fined $14,296 by the NFL after appearing to pretend to drink a beer during a touchdown celebration. The incident was especially amusing because the veteran player has said he hardly drinks.

Speaking on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Juszczyk explained that he began thinking about the few occasions when he had actually consumed alcohol this year.

“I said the day after [getting fined], I don't even really drink beer. Like, I drink maybe like five times a year in the offseason. But after I said that, I started thinking about it. I'm like, all right, there's two common denominators of when I do drink alcohol,” Juszczyk said.

He then connected those occasions to Kelce and Kittle. “One of them I was in Bandon Dunes [Golf Resort] with Travis and George [Kittle]; I was at Tight End U with Travis and George. And [I was at Travis' wedding with Travis and George]! So we've got some bad influences around here, man. They're the ones that are leading me astray, I'm telling you.”

The comment drew an immediate response from Kelce. “We're just having a good time!” Travis responded.

Juszczyk's story also highlighted how often the 49ers teammates and Kelce have crossed paths away from the football field. Kittle, who plays with Juszczyk in San Francisco, has been close with Kelce for years, making the group a familiar presence at offseason events.

Travis Kelce's wedding becomes part of the beer joke

The wedding reference adds another layer to Juszczyk's story because it was one of the rare occasions when he said he had been drinking this year.

Kelce and Swift's wedding brought together several NFL figures, including Kittle and Juszczyk. The gathering also became part of the conversation surrounding Juszczyk's unusual NFL fine, even though the fine itself came from a separate touchdown celebration.

Juszczyk later joked that some people around the 49ers have started calling him “Beer” instead of his usual “Juice” nickname.

For Kelce, the moment was less about defending his teammate and more about embracing the joke. His short response captured the tone of the conversation, with Juszczyk turning an unexpected fine into a funny story about his friendship with Kelce and Kittle.