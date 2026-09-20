Travis Kelce caught everyone's attention before he even stepped onto the field, thanks to a Louis Vuitton jacket worth nearly $5,000. The Chiefs tight end arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday wearing the $4,950 midnight blue piece from the brand's Spring 2026 collection. This look has a luxurious touch, while a simple white T-shirt and loose black trousers keep the rest of the outfit understated. Kelce was heading into his second game of the season, but his pregame arrival had its own reason to draw eyes.

Travis Kelce goes all-out in Louis Vuitton

The jacket comes from Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring 2026 collection, according to PEOPLE. He paired it with Louis Vuitton pants worth around $1,600, a $585 belt and shoes priced at about $1,100. But the biggest part of the outfit sat on his wrist. Kelce wore a Rolex Rainbow watch with a retail price close to $145,000, taking the estimated value of his full outfit to roughly $150,000.

This was Kelce's second game of his 14th NFL season, which could be his final one. He signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Chiefs in March after choosing to return for another season.

His fashion choices have remained a part of his game day appearances. Before the season opener against the Denver Broncos, Kelce wore a $950 green Jacquemus polo with brown trousers and a gold Santos de Cartier Skeleton Watch.

Travis Kelce's growing fashion profile

Kelce's interest in fashion goes beyond his game day outfits. In March, Tommy Hilfiger announced him as its new global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.

The multi-season partnership is set to begin in Fall 2026 and includes campaigns, collaborations and events across fashion, art, music, entertainment and sport. It adds another major fashion connection for a player who has become known for making bold choices away from the field.

His latest Louis Vuitton look arrived on a night when Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him play. Swift attended the Chiefs-Colts game with her parents and watched from the Kelce family suite. Kelce's expensive pregame style has become part of the attention around his NFL appearances, and his latest Louis Vuitton jacket gave fans another look at that side of him before the action began.