Travis Kelce is still reflecting on the memorable moments he shared with Taylor Swift during their recent London getaway. The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about the trip during the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, where he spoke about everything from theater nights to trying different restaurants across the city. While fans were already following the couple's vacation closely online, Kelce's latest comments gave a fresh look into what made the trip stand out for him before the pair later traveled to Greece.

Travis Kelce says London theater nights with Taylor Swift became one of the best parts of the trip

During a conversation with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis described London as a fun place filled with memorable experiences. Jason jokingly asked whether the Chiefs tight end had done anything “stereotypically British” during the vacation, leading Travis to recall some of the biggest highlights from the trip.

One of those moments included attending the stage production of “Romeo & Juliet,” starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. Kelce appeared genuinely impressed by both performances and especially praised Noah Jupe's role as Romeo. “For the most part, had some really good food and enjoyed some plays. Saw Sadie Sink, and, I believe, Noah Jupe is his name. He's f***ing phenomenal as Romeo. Sadie was as Juliet as well,” Travis said.

Apart from the theater visit, Kelce also spoke enthusiastically about exploring London's food scene with Swift. The NFL star revealed that one restaurant left a particularly strong impression on him during the trip.

“I went to a spot called Gymkhana, which was fu***ng remarkable. Every dish they brought out, I didn't ask a single question. I just dove in. The only questions that I had to answer was how hot or how spicy the heat of the spice.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift later continued their Europe trip with a wedding stop in Greece

After spending time in London, Kelce and Swift reportedly flew to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris. According to reports from People magazine, the ceremony took place in Glyfada and quickly drew attention online after fan pages shared photos and clips from the event.

The couple's overseas travels continued to dominate social media discussions as fans closely followed every public appearance. With the NFL season approaching, Kelce's latest podcast comments also gave supporters a rare glimpse into how he spent part of his offseason with Swift away from the spotlight.