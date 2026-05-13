Questions around Dianna Russini's future in sports media are continuing to grow weeks after her exit from The Athletic. The longtime NFL reporter stepped away from the company following the controversy connected to Mike Vrabel, but the discussion surrounding her possible return has not slowed down. Across radio shows and media platforms, several well-known personalities are now openly debating what Russini's next career move should look like and whether fans would even welcome her back into the NFL world.

Sports media personalities disagree on how Dianna Russini should rebuild her career

As conversations around Russini's future continue, different voices in sports media have offered very different suggestions about her next step. A recent report by John Mamola for Barrett Media highlighted how divided opinions have become inside the industry.

Brandon Tierney believes Russini should slow down completely before thinking about a comeback. In his view, trying to quickly jump back into sports coverage could create even more criticism. He suggested that Russini first focus on personal matters and eventually address the controversy directly in a trusted interview. “Own it,” Tierney said. “Repair what needs to be repaired at home, if possible. That should be her primary focus.”

Tierney also said stepping away for some time after addressing the situation publicly may give Russini a better chance to rebuild trust later through her own projects or digital platforms.

On the other hand, Bill Reiter believes the NFL media environment may remain difficult for Russini because sports audiences tend to hold onto controversies for a long time. “I'd tell her to pivot away from sports, at least for now,” Reiter said. “Fans and sports media have long memories.” Reiter explained that moving into another area of media could give Russini a fresh audience and reduce some of the pressure tied to her NFL coverage history.

Some sports media figures believe Dianna Russini could still land another major opportunity

Despite the criticism online, Russini still appears to have supporters inside sports media circles. Stugotz previously made it clear that he would have no issue bringing her back into the industry if she decides to return in the future. “I did say if The Athletic fired her, I would hire her,” Stugotz said. “The offer holds forever.”

His comments reflect a growing belief among some media personalities that Russini's experience and NFL connections could still make her valuable despite the controversy. Others across sports radio and podcasting have also suggested that her career may only be paused rather than permanently damaged.

For now, Russini has remained largely silent publicly. Still, the constant debate around her future shows that many inside the sports media industry believe her next move will continue drawing major attention.