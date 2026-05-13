The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future, but the possibility of him reuniting with head coach Mike McCarthy is already creating debate around the NFL. While Steelers fans see playoff hope in the pairing, others remember how badly things ended between Rodgers and McCarthy during their final years with the Green Bay Packers. The discussion intensified after NFL journalist Tyler Dunne shared what a former Packers player told him about the possible reunion.

Aaron Rodgers And Mike McCarthy History Still Clouds Steelers Future

Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay, but reports of tension between them followed the duo for years before McCarthy's exit in 2018. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Dunne recalled contacting a former Packers player when rumours of Rodgers joining Pittsburgh began growing. "There is a source I would probably describe him as a pro Aaron Rodgers source on that Bleacher Report story I wrote way back when," Dunne said. "I reached out to this player again when it looked like Rodgers and McCarthy would be joining forces once again here in Pittsburgh. I asked him how it was going to go down, and at first, he said Cinderella story and Super Bowl champs."

But the reaction quickly changed tone. "I was shocked and asked if he was serious, and he said no. He was kidding around and predicted they would be at each other's throats and fighting in no time. He saw this up close, so I am sure they will say all the right things if they do rejoin forces here."

The tension reportedly dates back to the 2005 NFL Draft, when McCarthy was part of the San Francisco 49ers staff that passed on Rodgers for Alex Smith before the quarterback slid to Green Bay.

Steelers Still Waiting On Aaron Rodgers Decision

Rodgers has not officially signed with Pittsburgh despite spending time in the city this month. The Steelers have remained patient throughout the offseason while preparing for OTAs and training camp. General manager Omar Khan recently confirmed communication remains ongoing. "We've had communications with him and his agent," Khan said. "One thing I'll say is this time of the year, it's great for these young guys. We have a new coaching staff here, and they just got off the field a little bit ago. The time they're spending knowing each other and allowing our coaches to develop and grow, not just the quarterbacks but all these guys, it's very precious."

For now, Pittsburgh's quarterback situation remains unresolved. But if Rodgers eventually signs, one of the NFL's most complicated quarterback-coach relationships will become one of the league's biggest offseason storylines again.