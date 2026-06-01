The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in what would be one of the biggest offseason deals thus far. After months of speculation surrounding Brown's future, the deal appears close to becoming reality as New England looks to strengthen its offense around young quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's departure also signals the end of an important chapter in Philadelphia after four productive seasons with the team. The reported trade sends Brown to New England in exchange for a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. The move, which remains pending a physical, marks a major change for both teams heading into the 2026 season.

A.J. Brown gives New England Patriots a major boost ahead of the 2026 season

The Patriots entered the offseason searching for a proven No. 1 receiver, and Brown quickly emerged as a strong fit. The veteran wideout has built a reputation as one of the NFL's most dependable playmakers and now gives Drake Maye another proven offensive target.

Brown produced strong numbers during his time with Philadelphia, recording 339 receptions, 5,034 receiving yards, and 32 touchdowns in 62 regular-season games. Even after dealing with injuries last season, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark and remained one of the Eagles' most productive offensive players.

The move also reunites Brown with head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him during their years together with the Tennessee Titans. That existing relationship could help Brown settle quickly in New England as the Patriots look to strengthen their offense for the upcoming season.

A.J. Brown's Philadelphia Eagles exit comes after months of speculation

Brown's departure follows reports of frustration surrounding Philadelphia's offense during the 2025 season. While the Eagles still finished 11-6 and secured another NFC East title, the team struggled late in the year before suffering an early playoff exit.

Philadelphia also appeared to prepare for life without Brown during the offseason. The Eagles traded for Dontayvion Wicks, signed Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore, and selected wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft. Replacing Brown's production will not be easy, but the franchise now enters a new phase with more receiving options around quarterback Jalen Hurts.