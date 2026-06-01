Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld recently gave fans another reason to admire their relationship. The Buffalo Bills quarterback responded to Steinfeld's heartfelt social media post as the couple celebrated a significant personal milestone. Allen's short but meaningful remark soon caught the eye of fans online and received warm replies as the actress shared lovely recollections from their wedding day.

Hailee Steinfeld relives wedding memories as Josh Allen quietly steals the moment

Hailee Steinfeld marked the occasion by sharing unseen moments from her wedding with Josh Allen on Instagram. The actress posted a series of candid images from their ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, and reflected on the memories from the special day.

“Oh to relive this day over and over…” Steinfeld wrote, giving followers a glimpse into the private moments she continues to cherish.

Allen soon joined the conversation with a brief but emotional response. “Forever,” the Bills quarterback commented, a simple one-word message that quickly caught fans' attention online. Many supporters flooded the comments section, celebrating the couple and praising their bond.

The post came during an eventful period in Allen's personal life. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the quarterback has spoken openly about embracing new responsibilities and how major life changes have shaped his mindset both on and off the field.

“I'm very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life,” Allen said.

Josh Allen previously opened up about married life with Hailee Steinfeld

Allen has not shied away from sharing details about his personal life in recent months. While preparing for another season with the Buffalo Bills, he recently praised Steinfeld and the support she brings to his life.

“It's such a blessing. I've got an absolute rockstar of a wife that's doing so many things right now,” Allen said while speaking to reporters.

The quarterback has also spoken about the fun side of their relationship. During a conversation on the Centered on Buffalo podcast with Eric Wood, Allen was asked if there was anything about Steinfeld that annoyed him. His answer was simple. “Absolutely nothing, Eric,” he said.

Allen also shared a playful habit of his that often catches Steinfeld off guard. “If I got something in my beard or my mustache and she goes to reach for it, I always like bark and snap. It's something my dad did. We'd be little kids, touching the whiskers on his face and he'd like, 'Arrrgggh!' Every time I do that, it gets her every single time, and I can't not do it.”

As Allen prepares for another season with the Bills, moments like these continue to offer fans a closer look at his bond with Steinfeld away from football. From heartfelt messages to playful stories about married life, the couple's latest exchange once again showed why they remain one of the NFL's most talked-about pairs.