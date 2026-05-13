Long before Travis Hunter became one of football's most talked-about young stars, life was far from glamorous for him and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie reportedly spent part of his childhood living in a cramped room with his parents and siblings while chasing his football dream. Now enjoying the rewards of NFL success, Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, are back in the spotlight after her recent social media comment revealed how she once financially supported him during the early stages of their relationship.

Leanna Lenee's honest message about Travis Hunter's past quickly sparks reactions online

Leanna Lenee recently caught attention after responding to social media criticism surrounding her relationship with Hunter. While replying to a TikTok comment suggesting Hunter now provides everything for her, Lenee shared a different side of their story. “When I met Travis, he didn't have a dollar to his name. I was the bread winner. Miss me with that, respectfully,” she wrote.

The comment surprised many fans because it painted a picture of their relationship before Hunter became a nationally recognized football player. It also shifted attention toward the couple's early struggles and how their relationship developed before fame and financial success arrived.

The viral exchange came shortly after Hunter gifted Lenee a customized “Barbie Pink” Mercedes-AMG G63 Brabus SUV for Mother's Day. Lenee celebrated the surprise on social media and wrote, “My husband, my husband, my husband making all by Barbie dreams come true.” She later posted photos with the luxury SUV while wearing a matching pink outfit, which quickly circulated online.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's relationship has remained strong through major life changes

Hunter and Lenee's relationship reportedly began during their teenage years in Georgia. The couple officially started dating in 2022 while Hunter's football career was gaining national attention during college. Their bond continued through his time at Colorado before Hunter proposed in early 2024. By May 2025, the couple had tied the knot, and they later welcomed their first child together.

Throughout that journey, Hunter's growing football success dramatically changed their lifestyle. After being selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter signed a fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $46.65 million with Jacksonville. Since then, expensive gifts and luxury vehicles have become a regular part of the couple's public image. Still, Lenee's recent statement reminded fans that their relationship existed long before NFL contracts, luxury cars, and social media attention became part of their everyday life.