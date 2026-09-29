Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's divorce is back in the NFL spotlight, but the latest talk is about their split. Megyn Kelly has shared a blunt view on why their marriage struggled, while Lars Anderson's new Brady biography has added another detail that has drawn attention. The book looks at Brady's deep bond with football and the cost it may have brought to his family life. It also examines a short Instagram post from 2025 that some people close to Brady saw as a quiet message to Bundchen. Together, the two stories give fresh context.

Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Wanted Different Things

Kelly discussed the marriage on The Megyn Kelly Show after the release of Anderson's book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness. She said Bundchen wanted Brady to spend more time at home with their children.

Kelly also said Brady appeared to be a loving father. Her point was that being a good father was not the only issue. She argued that the marriage needed more time and attention too.

Her strongest comment was about their careers. Kelly said, “NFL football cannot be done part time. Cannot. Modeling can. But NFL football cannot.”

That view puts the conflict in a simple way. Brady's career demanded full attention, especially during a period when he was still playing at the highest level. The biography also describes how the pressure around his personal life became serious during 2022.

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Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brady lost a large amount of weight while dealing with the stress. Anderson's book also says Brady took an 11-day break from training camp as he tried to save the marriage. The couple later finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Tom Brady's “True Love” Post Adds Another Layer To Their Story

The book also looks at Brady's life after the divorce. One detail has now received attention. About a month after Bundchen had a child with Joaquim Valente in 2025, Brady posted a photo of himself throwing a football at sunset.

The caption had only two words: “True Love.”

Anderson wrote that Bundchen had often used the same phrase when talking about Brady's relationship with football. A friend quoted in the book called the post “the softest middle finger.”

That does not prove Brady meant the post as a message to his ex-wife. The interpretation comes from the book and the friend's view. Brady has not publicly confirmed that meaning.

Still, the post stands out because of its timing and the history behind the phrase. The new book has brought the Brady-Bundchen divorce back into focus by showing how football was not simply Brady's job. It was a major part of the life he built around himself.

For fans, the story now has two different sides. Kelly has focused on the demands of a career that could not easily be done halfway. Anderson's book looks at what that level of commitment may have cost Brady away from the field.