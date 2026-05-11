Tom Brady once again became the center of attention, but this time it was not because of football. The former NFL star appeared at “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on Netflix and quickly sparked conversation online after fans noticed the luxury watch on his wrist. Brady later shared close-up pictures of the diamond-covered Rolex on Instagram, adding more buzz around the ultra-rare accessory. While the comedian-filled event delivered several viral moments, many viewers were left talking about Brady's flashy timepiece and its reported multi-million-dollar value.

Tom Brady's diamond Rolex becomes one of the biggest talking points from Kevin Hart's roast

Brady attended the Netflix comedy event at the Kia Forum in California as a surprise guest during Kevin Hart's roast. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared photos from the night on Instagram and captioned the post, “Payback is a bitch @kevinhart4real.”

The watch immediately grabbed attention across social media and luxury watch circles. According to reports, Brady wore an off-catalog Rolex Sea-Dweller made from 18-karat white gold and covered in baguette-cut and square-cut diamonds. The ultra-exclusive watch first surfaced online in 2023 and has since been linked to a possible value of nearly $6 million.

Eugene Tutunikov, CEO of SwissWatchExpo, also reacted to Brady's luxury accessory while speaking to Page Six Style. “I was watching the roast, and honestly, the glare off that Rolex was blinding!” Tutunikov said. “We sell 10,000 watches a year, and I have never come across one of these in the wild.”

He further explained that the exact market price remains difficult to estimate because of the rarity of the watch. “Whatever the base price ends up being, the market will definitely charge a massive premium just because it's the watch of the GOAT,” he added.

Tom Brady continues to show his love for rare watches even after retirement from the NFL

Brady's appearance at Kevin Hart's roast also reminded fans of his growing reputation as one of the biggest luxury watch collectors in sports. Over the last few years, the retired quarterback has repeatedly worn rare and expensive watches during high-profile public appearances.

Earlier this year, Brady was spotted wearing a blue ceramic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak reportedly worth around $500,000. He also wore a Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon valued at nearly $740,000 during the 2025 championship season. Another headline-making piece from his collection was the diamond-covered Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka watch, which reportedly carries a value of around $3.3 million.

Brady has also turned his watch collection into serious business. In December 2025, he auctioned off 21 luxury watches through Sotheby's, including a one-of-one Audemars Piguet that sold for $720,000. Even after stepping away from football, Brady continues to dominate headlines through his celebrity appearances, fashion choices and luxury lifestyle.