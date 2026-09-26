Dallas Cowboys are heading into a big test facing the Baltimore Ravens, and Jerry Jones knows it. Dallas has started 1-1 while the defense has left too many gaps. The next game puts those problems in front of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Both players can hurt a defense in different ways. Jackson can escape pressure and run. Henry can break tackles and gain hard yards. Jones has called the matchup a tough one, while Dallas must find a way to stop Baltimore's running threat before the problems grow in Brazil this weekend now.

Jerry Jones Admits Lamar Jackson's Running Ability Could Create A Major Problem For The Dallas Cowboys Defense

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones pointed to Jackson's ability to run as a challenge.

“I think that you see, I mean, with Washington, then you see what this quarterback in Baltimore gives us,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He's the best at it, and he is certainly a threat and a big influence on our defense, but more importantly, the obvious is that when he does run, he's hard to guard, and so, it's a big part of our game plan to make sure our defense is ready for his talent.”

Jones was even more direct about the matchup.

“That's a bad matchup. We got our work cut out for us. It's a rough one. We'll be ready for them, but they're a handful.”

Dallas has struggled when quarterbacks leave the pocket. Jaxson Dart ran for 54 yards in Week 1, while Jayden Daniels added 69 in Week 2. Both exposed space.

“I think [Jerry Jones has] done his job. … The Dallas Cowboys should win the NFC East!” @stephenasmith believes the Dallas Cowboys could be serious contenders this year ???? pic.twitter.com/P6z1Hm28GT — First Take (@FirstTake) September 1, 2026

The Cowboys have created pressure without getting enough sacks. They had 31 pressures through two games, but only two sacks. That can be a serious problem against Jackson, who has built his game around movement.

Derrick Henry Adds Another Problem As Dallas Cowboys Prepare For Baltimore Ravens' Two-Way Rushing Threat

Jackson has completed 24 of 32 passes in two career games against Dallas, with 289 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 181 yards and two scores. Those numbers show why Dallas cannot focus only on his arm.

Derrick Henry is another major concern.

Henry opened this season with 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has 212 rushing yards through two games and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Dallas has allowed 173.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks near the bottom of the NFL.

That makes the Cowboys' front seven a key part of the game. If Dallas gives Jackson open lanes, he can extend drives with his legs.

Cowboys have shown they can score after their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders. But the defense needs a better answer in Rio de Janeiro. Jackson will test their pass rush, while Henry will test their run defense.

Dallas must fix its early defensive problems.