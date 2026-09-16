The Dallas Cowboys started the 2026 NFL season with a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants putting Jerry Jones under the spotlight once again. The defeat revealed problems that had hurt Dallas in the past especially on defense. The attack also failed to find its way when the game mattered most. With the Cowboys trying to return to the playoffs the loss raised questions about what needs to change inside the franchise. Now former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens has offered a blunt view of Jones and his priorities.

Terrell Owens Questions What Jerry Jones Really Wants From Dallas Cowboys

Owens discussed the Cowboys on his Get To The Point Podcast and focused on the business side of Jones' ownership.

The Hall of Fame receiver believes Jones benefits from keeping the Cowboys relevant every season, even when the team falls short of its biggest goals.

“At the end of the day, he's not worried about wins and losses. Fans out there, it's not about wins and losses for him. It's about the bottom line and the bottom dollar. As long as you guys keep buying Dallas Cowboy merch, he's raking in dollars,” Owens said.

His comments put the focus on the long-running link between the Cowboys' huge popularity and their results on the field.

Owens also believes Jones should allow other people to have more control over football decisions.

“He needs to relinquish some of the control that he has with the team and allow some other people to step in place,” Owens said.

Terrell Owens has sparked a fresh debate around Jerry Jones after questioning whether money and keeping the Cowboys relevant matter more than winning.

That would be a major change for an owner who has remained closely involved in the Cowboys' football operations for decades.

Cowboys' Week 2 Game Could Add More Pressure On Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The first game still left several concerns. New York made nine of 10 third-down attempts keeping the Cowboys defense on the field for long stretches.

Dak Prescott finished with 175 passing yards and two touchdowns and one interception. While CeeDee Lamb struggled to make his usual impact George Pickens had two costly drops in the first half.

The result has made the pressure around Jones even greater.

Owens' comments add another part to that discussion. His criticism is not simply about one bad game. He is questioning whether the Cowboys need a different balance between the business side of the franchise and the decisions made to build a winning team.

For Dallas the next answer will come on the field against Washington. A stronger performance would at least give the Cowboys a chance to move past the noise created by their opening-week loss.