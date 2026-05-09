Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to dominate both entertainment and NFL conversations as fans now speculate about what their future wedding could look and sound like. From emotional first dance song predictions to the couple's recent London appearance, social media has been filled with reactions from Swifties and Chiefs fans alike.



Some believe Swift may perform one of her classic love songs during the ceremony, while others think she could surprise Kelce by writing a completely new track. The discussion has grown even bigger after Kelce confirmed his return for another NFL season with Kansas City, keeping the couple at the center of one of the league's most talked-about offseason storylines.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding songs have fans already dreaming about the big moment

Taylor Swift has spent years turning real-life moments into music, which is why many fans believe her wedding day could feature an original song written especially for Kelce. “As a wedding DJ, the first dance is always the moment where the couple shares their love story,” says Dominic Fournier, co-founder of The Wedding Duo. “My honest prediction is that Taylor wouldn't just choose a song. She would probably write one specifically for that moment.”

The idea quickly sparked strong reactions online. Many NFL fans said the moment would perfectly match the couple's relationship, which has already become one of football's biggest off-field talking points. Others joked that any wedding song written for Kelce would instantly top streaming charts.

“Artists like Taylor tend to mark big chapters of their lives with music, and a wedding would be the ultimate chapter,” Fournier adds. “I could absolutely see her debuting a brand new track during their first dance. Something stripped down, romantic and very storytelling-driven.”

Fans also debated which existing Swift songs could fit the ceremony best. Lindsey Smith, a longtime Swiftie and author, suggested the orchestral version of “Wildest Dreams” from the Bridgerton soundtrack for the aisle walk. Others picked “Enchanted,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “You Are in Love” as ideal first dance songs for the couple.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs return and the couple's viral London outing added even more excitement among fans

The wedding discussions intensified after Swift and Kelce recently stepped out together for dinner in London. The couple wore coordinated dark outfits that quickly went viral online, with fans praising their relaxed but polished style. Swift wore a black floral corset midi dress layered with an oversized blazer, while Kelce kept things classic in a charcoal plaid suit paired with a black T-shirt.

At the same time, Kelce's football future became another major topic after Kansas City's Week 18 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Questions surrounded whether the veteran tight end would retire, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach later revealed Kelce quickly informed the organization he planned to return for the 2026 season. “I'm not going out like this,” Veach recalled Kelce saying after the season finale. Fans reacted emotionally to the update, with many celebrating the return of Kelce and Patrick Mahomes together for another season.