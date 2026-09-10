Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fashion world just took an unexpected turn. The newlyweds weren't at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2027 presentation in New York, but something very much connected to their recent style moment did catch attention. In the finale, a fluffy white Samoyed was spotted next to Hilfiger, prompting fans to question if Kelce and Swift's pet had made a surprise runway debut. The mix-up was quickly cleared up, but the fun moment tied the couple's growing fashion profile to one of the most talked about presentations of the season at New York Fashion Week.

Travis Kelce's Tommy Hilfiger Campaign Set The Stage For The Unexpected Fashion Week Twist

Kelce had already brought an unusual touch to Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign by offering his own pet when the fashion team wanted a dog for the shoot. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said Taylor Swift supported the idea, and the pet quickly became part of the campaign.

Kelce later joked about the experience on his “New Heights” podcast, saying, “Wendy's a model. She's a model dog.”

He also explained why the pairing worked so well, saying, “It's kinda crazy how perfect she looks in the Tommy Hilfiger world. She matches the brand and the shoot and it was pretty easy to get her to jump on the couch and have some fun with us.”

The campaign gave the pet an unexpected place in Kelce's fashion story while showing a lighter side of the NFL star.

A Samoyed Lookalike Appeared On The Runway And Had Fans Wondering If It Was Wendy

The confusion came when Hilfiger walked the runway with another fluffy white Samoyed during the finale of his Spring 2027 show at the Plaza Hotel on September 10. The resemblance was striking enough for some viewers to believe Swift and Kelce's pet had returned for another fashion appearance.

However, the runway guest was a different Samoyed. Page Six confirmed that the look-alike was included as a playful nod to Kelce's campaign, which had also been staged at the Plaza Hotel.

Kelce was not at the show because of the Kansas City Chiefs' training schedule ahead of their season opener. Still, the clever callback kept the couple's recent fashion connection in the spotlight.

Swift and Kelce were first seen with their shared pet in July. The addition marked another change in their lives following their July 3 wedding, while Swift's three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, remain part of the family.