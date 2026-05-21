Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly found themselves in the middle of an unexpected political conversation in New York. According to the New York Post, state lawmakers recently discussed whether taxpayer money should help cover security costs for the couple's rumored wedding celebrations in New York City.

The report quickly went viral because Swift and Kelce are two of the biggest celebrity names in America right now. While Taylor Swift is one of the world's biggest pop stars, Travis Kelce is a star NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Questions were reportedly raised over why public money would even be considered for a celebrity wedding when both stars can easily afford private security on their own.

New York lawmakers reportedly discussed wedding security costs

The New York Post claimed Democratic members of the New York State Assembly considered adding a $250,000 item during ongoing budget negotiations. The money would reportedly have gone toward security linked to the couple's rumored July 3 wedding in New York City. Part of the reported discussion involved whether state troopers should be used to help manage security around the high-profile event and its guests.

But according to the outlet, the proposal did not move ahead. An Assembly insider quoted by the publication reportedly said the idea was eventually dropped because lawmakers feared political backlash. The source also claimed Taylor Swift's past criticism of Donald Trump became part of internal discussions surrounding the proposal.

So far, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly reacted to the report.

Kathy Hochul's office responds to wedding funding claims

The reported talks surfaced while Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers continue trying to finalise New York's delayed state budget, which was originally due on April 1. A spokesperson for Hochul denied claims that money in the proposed budget was specifically meant for Swift and Kelce's reported wedding.

Instead, the spokesperson reportedly explained that the wider $268 billion budget includes around $20 million for security and programming connected to major public events. Those events reportedly include the FIFA World Cup and celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

Even with constant online speculation, Swift and Kelce still have not officially confirmed wedding plans. The couple continue to draw massive public attention everywhere they go, with huge crowds, media coverage and heavy security often following their appearances. No official details about a venue, ceremony date or guest list have been announced publicly by either side.