Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is drawing fresh attention after reportedly missing Phase 2 of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. While attendance is not mandatory, Herbert's absence has become a talking point because of the expectations surrounding the franchise quarterback ahead of a crucial season. Online speculation around Herbert and rumored partner Madison Beer's ongoing Europe tour have only added another layer to the offseason conversation, while analyst Mike Florio recently questioned the timing of the quarterback's absence.

Justin Herbert's Chargers absence becomes offseason talking point as Mike Florio weighs in

Speaking recently, NFL analyst Mike Florio questioned whether franchise quarterbacks should already be present during such an important stretch of the offseason. "It's a very big year for the Chargers and for quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft," Florio said. "Has the second contract, getting good money. He's yet to win a playoff game. Mike McDaniel, the new offensive coordinator, charged with unlocking that for Herbert. The offseason is where a lot of that work is done. Herbert, apparently, has missed some time. Now, we don't know why, but, most franchise quarterbacks are there."

Florio also pointed out that quarterbacks entering key seasons are usually closely involved with coaches while learning offensive changes.

"Most franchise quarterbacks are dialed in, especially in a key season where you know you're trying to push to the next level, where you know the offense is going to be different, it's going to be complicated. ... We don't know how long Herbert will be gone. We don't know why he was absent. All we know is he was. And we know it's a very important year for him and the Chargers to take full advantage of all the time they have available to get ready for next season."

Madison Beer's Europe tour adds another layer to Justin Herbert buzz

Another reason the story has gained attention is speculation surrounding Madison Beer's ongoing Locket Tour across Europe. The singer is currently wrapping up shows in major cities including Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, London, and Manchester before beginning the North American leg in June.

There has been no official confirmation connecting Herbert's absence to Beer's tour schedule. However, the timing has fueled fan chatter online, especially after Herbert recently drew attention appearing in Beer's music video. Inside the Chargers organization, there appears to be little concern.

Earlier this month, McDaniel praised the early stages of his partnership with Herbert and sounded optimistic about the quarterback's future in the offense. “We're at the very beginning stages of the race,” McDaniel said on May 8. “But at this stage, I couldn't be happier with that working relationship and the prospects moving forward with him.” For now, Herbert's absence remains an offseason talking point, though the conversation will likely shift back to football once the Chargers ramp up preparations for the 2026 NFL season.