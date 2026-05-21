The NBA's growing obsession with Europe is no longer limited to preseason exhibitions and marketing tours. With global stars driving fan engagement across borders, the league is now leaning harder into international regular-season games and Victor Wembanyama is once again at the centre of it. The San Antonio Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Paris on January 14, 2027 before both teams travel to Manchester for another regular-season clash three days later, marking another major step in the NBA's overseas expansion plans.

Wembanyama has already become one of the league's biggest international attractions and the decision to send San Antonio back to France speaks volumes of how heavily the NBA views him as the face of its European growth strategy. The Manchester game also carries historic weight, with the city preparing to host its first-ever NBA regular-season contest.

Victor Wembanyama headlines NBA Paris Game as league expands into Manchester

The NBA's latest international schedule reveal was less about novelty and more about long-term intent. Paris has become one of the league's strongest overseas markets, particularly after Wembanyama's rise from French basketball prodigy to NBA superstar. San Antonio previously played two games in the French capital against the Indiana Pacers in January 2025, splitting the series months after Wembanyama helped France capture an Olympic silver medal.

Now, the league is doubling down.

With the NBA continuing to explore new revenue streams, overseas broadcasting opportunities and future expansion models, league executives appear increasingly confident that Europe can sustain a stronger year-round basketball footprint. Addressing that momentum, George Aivazoglou pointed directly to the sport's rising popularity across the continent. “Playing games in Paris and Manchester reflects the strong momentum we're seeing for basketball and the NBA in France, the UK and across Europe,” said George Aivazoglou, NBA managing director for Europe and the Middle East.

NBA expansion plans, Victor Wembanyama's rise and Europe's growing influence

There is a bigger NBA story behind these games. Paris and Manchester have both been linked to the league's plans of building a separate European competition in the future, which could change how basketball grows outside the United States over the next few years.

For the Spurs, the trip is another reminder of how important Victor Wembanyama has become to the NBA globally. The French star has already turned into one of the league's biggest international names.