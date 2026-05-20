Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again at the center of wedding speculation after the NFL announced that Super Bowl LXI will fall on Valentine's Day in 2027. During a recent episode of New Heights, Kelce reacted to the unusual timing, sparking fresh discussion around how the couple's future plans could be affected if the Kansas City Chiefs return to football's biggest stage as wedding rumors continue to grow.

Travis Kelce reacts to Super Bowl LXI date as Taylor Swift wedding speculation grows

While discussing the NFL's future Super Bowl schedule on New Heights, Travis Kelce admitted he was surprised after learning next year's championship game will land on Valentine's Day. “I don't think I could ever remember it being that late in February,” Kelce, 36, said. “In my mind, it's, what's going on? Is it just kinda how the month of September starts here?”

Jason Kelce joined the discussion and recalled how Valentine's Day had previously landed close to the Super Bowl, joking that it once became “big news” for men trying to balance football and romance.

The timing quickly sparked fresh curiosity around Kelce and Taylor Swift's future plans. Reports surrounding a possible wedding have continued to gain attention in recent months, though neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed engagement or marriage details. If the Chiefs return to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Kelce could end up spending Valentine's Day preparing for football's biggest night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may face major financial decisions amid wedding buzz

Alongside growing wedding speculation, public conversations about financial planning have also followed the couple. With Swift's reported billionaire status and Kelce's successful NFL career, questions around whether the pair could eventually sign a prenuptial agreement before marriage have drawn attention.

Reports and legal discussions have pointed to states including Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, California, Rhode Island, and New York as possible options if the couple chooses to move forward with a prenup in the future. Since both stars own properties across multiple states, legal and financial considerations could become part of long-term planning.

At the same time, football remains a major focus for Kelce and the Chiefs after a difficult season. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing his recovery from a major knee injury suffered late last season, Kansas City will be aiming for a strong comeback. If the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, Kelce could find himself balancing championship pressure with growing public attention around his future with Swift.