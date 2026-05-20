Aaron Rodgers has finally addressed one of the biggest questions surrounding his football future. As Pittsburgh Steelers Organized Team Activities got underway this week, the veteran quarterback confirmed that the upcoming season will be his last in the NFL. The update came shortly after Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, turning the team's offseason workouts into one of the league's biggest talking points.

Aaron Rodgers confirms final NFL season as Steelers OTAs begin in Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers officially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for OTAs and quickly grabbed headlines after opening up about what lies ahead in his career. The veteran quarterback confirmed that the upcoming NFL season will be his last, ending months of retirement speculation.

“Yes, this is it,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The announcement came only days after Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $25 million. His arrival also brought clarity to Pittsburgh's quarterback room, with Rodgers immediately taking first-team reps during offseason workouts. He worked ahead of Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Drew Allar as the Steelers began preparations for the new season.

While OTAs do not allow full contact, Rodgers' presence alone became one of the biggest storylines around the league. After weeks of uncertainty over his next move, Pittsburgh now appears set to hand the offense to one of the most experienced quarterbacks in NFL history for what could be a farewell season.

Why Aaron Rodgers decided to return to Pittsburgh for one final season

Rodgers also opened up about what influenced his decision to return instead of stepping away from football. The veteran quarterback admitted that at one stage, he believed his time in Pittsburgh could end after only one season.

However, Rodgers suggested that changes around the team played a role in shaping his decision to come back for another year. His return now gives the Steelers an experienced quarterback as they prepare for a season filled with expectations.

The timing of Rodgers' revelation adds another layer of attention to Pittsburgh's offseason. With fans now aware this could be the final chapter of his career, every appearance and game is expected to draw extra focus as one of the NFL's biggest names prepares for one last run.