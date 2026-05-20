Taylor Swift's quiet Rhode Island neighbourhood became the scene of a tragic accident after a small aircraft crashed near the airport located close to her famous beachfront mansion. The crash happened Monday near Westerly State Airport, just minutes from the Watch Hill property often associated with Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The tragic incident, which claimed the life of the pilot, also made headlines because of the location. Swift's Rhode Island estate has remained one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in the US and has frequently been linked to private visits involving Kelce during the couple's relationship.

Pilot dies as federal investigation begins

Reports identified the victim as a certified flight instructor believed to be in his 20s. He was the only person onboard the aircraft. Emergency responders rushed the pilot to Westerly Hospital after the crash, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not publicly released his identity.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the cause of the incident.

What really happened?

According to the New York Post, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed while attempting to land near Westerly State Airport. Investigators believe the pilot may have changed course moments before the aircraft went down. Authorities later found the wreckage near a wooded area beside an open field across the road from the airport. Residents nearby said they heard a massive sound shortly before emergency crews arrived at the scene. "It was the loudest bang I've ever heard in my life. I thought something fell off of a truck," local resident Kerry Vacca told WPRI. Officials confirmed the weather was calm and visibility remained clear at the time of the crash.

Swift's Watch Hill mansion has also become closely linked to her relationship with Kelce over the past two years. The couple have reportedly spent time at the coastal property away from the intense public spotlight surrounding them elsewhere. Reports in 2024 also suggest that Taylor Swift spent some private time with then-boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chief's star player Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes during off-season getaways.

The estate is reportedly 1,000-square-foot in area. The pop star purchased it in 2013 for $17 million. There has been no reports suggesting that Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce were near the property during the crash.