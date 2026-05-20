It looks like the NFL's ownership structure is undergoing a shake-up, and two of its biggest teams have become the focus of a multi-billion-dollar battle for control that could have implications on the future of team ownership in the league. During this week's owners' meeting, the Cleveland Browns announced their latest private equity deal, while the Las Vegas Raiders lost a massive stake in their team, raising concerns about ownership of NFL franchises.

But if you're a fan who doesn't know why this news matters, here's your answer: the increasing valuation of NFL franchises, billion-dollar stadiums, and private equity backing is turning the NFL into a corporate behemoth. With valuations approaching the $10 billion mark, it looks like team ownership is the hot new investment in sports.

What New Investor Bought Into Cleveland Browns? Why Their $9 Billion Value Is Making Waves

The first big news comes from the Browns, who have reportedly agreed to sell a minority interest in their team to Arctos Capital Partners, one of the largest private equity firms in the world. One of the major factors behind this astronomical value is said to be the new stadium the Browns are planning on building in 2029, called Huntington Bank Field. With estimated costs of $2.4 billion and much of it being financed by the owners themselves, it seems that this investment is crucial for the franchise.

This is not the only recent NFL news, as the owners recently approved limited private equity investment into teams.

Why Billionaires Want To Invest In LA Raiders?

As Cleveland welcomed another investor, the Raiders saw the departure of an important one. First Football, a minority ownership group, divested itself of its long-held interest in the team, making room for some very influential businessmen to take their places.

These include Hollywood bigwigs Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, as well as billionaire businessman Michael Dell. One of the biggest gainers from this is investor Egon Durban, who raised his ownership percentage to 22%.

The deals, estimated at almost $9.9 billion, showcase just how fast NFL franchises are becoming valuable commodities—and why the rich are fighting to get involved.