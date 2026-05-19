Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is embracing wedding season in style. Nearly two months after announcing her engagement to Derek Green, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt grabbed attention for a sparkling fashion moment at a recent bridal celebration. Hunt shared glimpses from the event on Instagram, where her elegant white outfit and eye-catching diamond necklace quickly became the center of attention as excitement builds around her upcoming wedding.

Gracie Hunt's white bridal look and sparkling necklace quickly become fan talking points

Gracie Hunt offered fans a closer look at her wedding preparations after attending a special engagement and bridesmaids celebration hosted by her mother, Tavia Hunt. While the gathering featured thoughtful details and emotional moments, it was Hunt's sparkling diamond necklace that stood out the most.

The huge necklace immediately drew the eye in the photographs she posted online, paired with a sophisticated white dress. The jewelry brought a touch of sparkle to the ceremony and instantly became one of the greatest talking points among fans, following her wedding updates.

Hunt later reflected on the special occasion in an emotional Instagram post. She wrote, "Still can't get over how special this day felt. Every little detail was so thoughtful and full of love, and I know how much time, energy, and heart went into making it all happen. Thank you @TaviaHunt for planning the most beautiful bridesmaids proposal and engagement party. I'm forever thankful for this season, these memories, and the people who make life so sweet."

Gracie Hunt and Derek Green's engagement story continues to excite Chiefs fans

Back in April, Hunt announced her engagement to boyfriend Derek Green through a heartfelt Instagram post. Green comes from a football family and is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, adding another NFL connection to the story.The announcement quickly gained attention online after Hunt shared engagement photos with the heartfelt caption, "It was always you 'And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Since then, Hunt has continued sharing glimpses of her wedding journey, with her latest bridal celebration and sparkling diamond necklace drawing fresh attention online as excitement around the couple's future continues to grow.