Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs may not currently have an NFL team, but the Pro Bowl brothers are once again creating buzz around their future. With training camp getting closer, both remain free agents, leading to growing speculation about where they could land next. A recent interaction with a Washington Commanders fan has now fueled talk of a possible move involving both brothers. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs continues to stay in headlines for reasons beyond football.

Stefon Diggs says he and brother Trevon Diggs will “talk about” Washington Commanders move

Not long ago, Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs were among the NFL's most talked-about siblings, even facing each other during Pro Bowl competition. But heading into the new season, both stars are searching for a fresh start. Stefon remains unsigned as teams continue monitoring legal concerns tied to his name, while Trevon has struggled with injuries and uneven form, appearing in only a limited number of games over recent seasons.

Speculation around a possible landing spot picked up after a Washington Commanders fan asked the brothers during a TikTok interaction how long it would take for them to wear Commanders jerseys. Stefon did not dismiss the idea and instead gave a response that quickly sparked conversation online.

“That's what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though," Diggs said. The remark immediately fueled speculation among fans, especially with both brothers currently available in free agency. While there is no official indication that Washington is pursuing the duo, the possibility of Stefon and Trevon landing on the same team has become a growing talking point.

Stefon Diggs continues to draw attention off the field amid renewed Cardi B speculation

Away from football, Stefon Diggs has remained in the spotlight due to renewed speculation surrounding his relationship with Cardi B. The rapper was recently seen at Diggs' Deep Foundation Mother's Day event in Washington, D.C. Videos circulating online appeared to show the two spending time together, including one moment where Diggs was seen kissing Cardi B on the side of her head after a photo. Earlier, Diggs and some family members were also reportedly spotted attending Cardi B's concert in D.C., adding to the speculation.

Rumors around the pair intensified again after they were later seen leaving a club together. Reports of their earlier breakup surfaced before the Super Bowl after speculation linked Diggs to another woman during Super Bowl week. Cardi B later referenced the split publicly during her “Little Miss Drama” tour. Neither Diggs nor Cardi B has publicly confirmed where their relationship stands. Still, the renewed attention has ensured that Stefon Diggs remains one of the NFL's most talked-about names, even while uncertainty continues over his next team and whether Trevon Diggs could eventually join him.