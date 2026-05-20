The Buffalo Bills head into the 2026 NFL season with plenty of pressure on their offence. After another year without reaching the Super Bowl, the focus has shifted to players who failed to make a strong impact around quarterback Josh Allen. One of the biggest names under scrutiny is Keon Coleman, whose second season in the NFL was filled with poor form, disciplinary issues and questions about his future with the team. Coleman knows the criticism is growing, but he is not trying to avoid it. Speaking during OTAs, the 23-year-old made it clear he has heard everything being said about him and is focused only on improving his game before the new season begins.

Keon Coleman opens up on criticism and Bills benchings

The Bills already showed last season that no player is guaranteed a place in the starting lineup. Coleman was benched several times and also suspended internally after missing Buffalo's opening offensive drive against the New England Patriots. Later in the season, he was made inactive again after missing a team meeting. As questions around his future continued during offseason workouts, Coleman gave a blunt response to the criticism. “Shelter myself? I ain't scared of s***. I know what they're saying, I hear it. I just don't care.”

His numbers also dropped last season. After recording 556 receiving yards in 2024, Coleman finished the 2025 campaign with only 404 yards and struggled to become a reliable target in the Bills offence. Looking back at the season, the wide receiver did not try to defend his performances. “A**, I mean getting benched four games or some s*** like that. Unacceptable.”

Coleman confessed about his 2025 season. “It ended on a decent note and got a touchdown… I wouldn't even call that a confidence boost. That's just a positive thing to end the season on. But we lost. So, that's another negative to erase that. But I don't need self-motivation. I know what I'm here to do and know what I'm capable of doing.”

Terry Pegula comments add more pressure before training camp

The pressure on Coleman increased even more after Bills owner Terry Pegula revealed there had been disagreement inside the organisation during the 2024 NFL Draft. Pegula suggested some people inside the team were unsure about selecting Coleman. “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon,” Pegula said after getting rid of Sean McDermott. “I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but (Coleman) wasn't his next choice. It was Brandon being a team player and taking advice from his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player. He's taken, for some reason, heat over it and not said a word about it. But I'm here to tell you the true story.”

Despite the criticism, offensive coordinator Joe Brady has continued to back the young receiver.

“I made sure when I got the job, he knew he was going to be here and be a part of our offense,” Brady said.

Coleman now enters training camp knowing this could be the most important season of his NFL career. The Bills still believe he can become an important player in the offence, but this time he must prove it on the field.