The NFL is set to expand its international schedule, and teams like the Denver Broncos may soon have less control over overseas matchups. League owners approved a new rule that will increase international games from eight to 10 starting in 2027. The change also removes the option for teams to block certain home opponents from being selected for games abroad. That matters for Denver because the Broncos were close to facing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico this season before the 49ers reportedly stopped the move. According to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco, San Francisco blocked both Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders from becoming international opponents because of competitive concerns.

Broncos and 49ers Mexico plans reveal NFL scheduling tensions

International NFL games have become one of the league's biggest business priorities, but behind the scenes, teams have still held some power over who they play overseas. The flexibility allowed San Francisco to keep certain matchups at Levi's Stadium rather than send them to Mexico. As Maiocco explained earlier this year, there were football reasons behind the decision. “The Raiders have a strong fan base in Mexico, and the Broncos would have an advantage in dealing with the high elevation,” Maiocco wrote in March.

The NFL eventually selected the Minnesota Vikings as San Francisco's opponent for the Mexico game instead. Under the old scheduling setup, franchises could protect two home games from international relocation. Owners have now voted to remove that option entirely starting in 2027. The shift could dramatically change future NFL scheduling conversations. Teams will no longer be able to block opponents based on travel concerns, altitude familiarity, fan presence or competitive strategy.

The league clearly wants bigger international fixtures as part of its wider expansion plans. There is another wrinkle too. The Jacksonville Jaguars already operate under a separate international agreement with the league, meaning their overseas commitments do not count toward the newly approved total. As a result, the NFL calendar could feature as many as 11 international games during the 2027 season.

Denver Broncos may become central to NFL global plans

The Denver Broncos could become a strong option to host an international game once the new system starts in 2027. The team is expected to get an extra ninth home game that season, giving the NFL more flexibility with overseas scheduling. Mexico would make the most sense because it is one of the Broncos' international markets. But unlike before, Denver would not be able to choose or block its opponent. That could lead to bigger NFL matchups overseas involving playoff teams, division rivals and large fanbases. For the Broncos, international games may soon become a regular part of the schedule rather than a rare event.