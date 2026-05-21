For years, Charissa Thompson's dog Willis was more than just a companion. He stayed by her side through major career moments, long workdays, and personal milestones. This week, the FOX Sports host shared heartbreaking news with fans, revealing that she had said goodbye to her beloved dog after 12 years together. Thompson opened up about the emotional loss in a touching social media post that quickly drew support from close friends and well-known names from the NFL world.

Charissa Thompson shares emotional message after losing beloved dog Willis

Willis had been part of Charissa Thompson's life for more than a decade, staying by her side through career milestones and personal moments. The FOX Sports host adopted him years ago, and over time, he became more than a pet, serving as a loyal companion during both joyful and difficult chapters of her life.

Sharing the painful update on Instagram, Thompson spoke honestly about the heartbreak she is facing. “My heart breaks writing this….I've lost my best friend,” she wrote in an emotional post. “After 12 amazing years of being Willis' Mom I had to let him go. I knew this day would come, I just never wanted it to.”

She also reflected on how deep the pain feels after losing a pet, adding, “Someone told me that the pain you feel when your dog dies is proportionate to the love you had for them. And if that's true, my heart will never fully heal.”

Erin Andrews, Jay Glazer and others send support after Charissa Thompson's loss

The emotional post quickly received messages of support from some of Thompson's closest friends and colleagues. Erin Andrews, Thompson's longtime friend and co-host on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, shared a heartfelt message for Willis and promised support for Thompson during this difficult period.

“We love you Willis! We will take care of your sweet mom for you,” Andrews wrote in the comments section.

NFL insider Jay Glazer also shared comforting words, writing, “Awww, Willis will always be with you. ALWAYS. Sending you a ton of love CT! Love ya.”

FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt expressed sympathy as well, saying, “My heart breaks for you Charissa. The pics show how much love you gave each other. Sending hugs. So sorry.” Former NFL player Andrew Whitworth remembered Willis fondly, calling him “one of one,” while podcaster Kylie Kelce added, “There is truly nothing like losing your dog. Sending so much love your way.”

Willis was Thompson's first dog, making the loss even more emotional. In her tribute, she remembered him as “smart, stubborn, and sassy,” sharing how deeply he shaped her life over the past 12 years.