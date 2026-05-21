The Chicago Bears have added another experienced name to their defense after signing veteran safety Anthony Johnson Jr., according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday night. The move gives Chicago extra depth in the secondary as the team continues making roster additions before the new season. After spending time with both the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, Johnson now gets another opportunity to rebuild momentum in his NFL career. Chicago has quietly remained active in strengthening key positions this offseason. While Anthony Johnson Jr. may not arrive as a marquee signing, his defensive experience and special teams role could make him a useful option as competition for roster spots increases.

Former Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. lands with Bears after Giants release

Johnson entered the NFL in 2023 after the Green Bay Packers selected him in the seventh round of the draft out of Iowa State. Despite being a late-round pick, he managed to secure a place on the team's 53-man roster and earned playing time during his rookie season.

The safety appeared in 12 games for Green Bay and started four of them. During that stretch, he recorded one interception, three pass deflections, and 24 tackles, showing flashes of promise in the Packers' defense. However, Green Bay moved on from him following preseason roster cuts in 2024.

Soon after his release, the New York Giants claimed Johnson and used him mainly as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor. He featured in nine games during the 2024 season and finished with five tackles.

Bears continue roster additions as Anthony Johnson Jr. gets another NFL chance

Johnson's journey took a difficult turn before the 2025 season when he reportedly failed a physical with the Giants. The setback forced him to spend the entire season on injured reserve, limiting his opportunity to prove himself further in New York. The Giants eventually released him in March 2026.

Now, the Bears appear ready to offer the 26-year-old safety a fresh opportunity. Chicago also signed veteran running back Salvon Ahmed earlier on Wednesday, continuing a busy day of roster activity.

Johnson is expected to compete for a backup safety role while also trying to make an impact on special teams. With players like Cam Lewis and Elijah Hicks already in the mix, his experience could help him stay in contention for a place on Chicago's final roster.