Stefon Diggs has emerged victorious following a lengthy court battle involving an alleged assault, a ruling that may very well prove to be the catalyst that gets his Pro Bowl-caliber career back on track. After nearly two hours of deliberations, a panel of jurors cleared the former New England Patriots wideout of all wrongdoing in the high-profile criminal trial. Although the courtroom drama may finally be behind him, there could still be obstacles for the player before he can take the field once again at the professional level.

As of now, there is still an active investigation into the case by the National Football League.

Stefon Diggs was accused of slapping and choking Jamila Adams, his former live-in personal chef, during an argument in December at his house in Massachusetts. Stefon Diggs' legal representative, Mitch Schuster, emphasized his innocence and called the incident 'opportunistic targeting'. "The evidence has shown what we've maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused, and this case represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field," Schuster stated.

The dismissal of the assault charges does not mean that the situation will remain unresolved. As mentioned on NFL.com, according to the league's spokesman Brian McCarthy, Stefon Diggs's case remains under review within the framework of the personal conduct policy, which does not shy away from issuing suspensions despite no criminal conviction in question.

There are good reasons to believe that the same may apply in Diggs's case. Indeed, many players have been suspended for similar incidents despite a lack of convictions. Among these cases are Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston, and Ezekiel Elliott.

High-Ranking Clubs Converge As Stefon Diggs Becomes An Intriguing Free Agent

Now that Diggs's legal issues are largely cleared up, the focus is once again on his future. The 32-year-old wide receiver has yet to sign a contract since being let go by the New England Patriots, but his performance on the field has not been overlooked.

Anything can happen until the NFL delivers its decision. At the moment, Diggs finds himself at a fork in te rohad, out of the woods legally but awaiting a ruling that will have a deep impact on his career.