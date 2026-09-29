Shedeur Sanders is in a strange spot with the Cleveland Browns. He entered the 2026 season hoping to win the starting job, but Deshaun Watson got the nod. Three games later, Watson has given Cleveland enough reason to stay with him. That has left Sanders waiting for his next chance. Trade talk has now started around the young quarterback as several NFL teams deal with quarterback issues. But Ian Rapoport has not sensed strong interest in Sanders. The bigger twist is that Cleveland also has no clear reason to move him right now.

Deshaun Watson's Recent Wins Have Kept Shedeur Sanders Waiting

Sanders had a real chance to change the Browns' quarterback plan during the offseason. He competed with Watson through training camp and the preseason, but Watson won the starting job.

The first game made that decision look less certain. Watson struggled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland lost 34-10. That result quickly brought attention back to Sanders.

But Watson responded.

He helped the Cleveland Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then led another win against the Carolina Panthers. Against Carolina, Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-18 victory.

Those results have changed the situation for Sanders.

Instead of getting another opening at quarterback, Sanders has watched Watson keep the job. The Browns also have no plans to trade Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, according to reports.

????????#Browns Shedeur Sanders could start in Week 3 pic.twitter.com/dKqyCm4J9j — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 20, 2026

That means Sanders remains part of Cleveland's quarterback room, even with little playing time so far.

Ian Rapoport Says The Cleveland Browns Have Little Reason To Trade Shedeur Sanders

The trade talk around Sanders has grown because quarterback injuries have affected teams across the NFL. His seven starts during the 2025 season also give teams something to consider.

Still, Rapoport has not seen strong interest developing.

“I have not sensed that, but if you're the Browns, why would you do that? The only thing that matters, I mean, there's probably interest in trading every player.”

Rapoport also explained that almost any player could attract interest at the right price.

“I mean, if someone could acquire Shedeur Sanders for a, you know, 2037th rounder, my guess is somebody would. Like, there's always interest in every player. But if you're the Browns, why would you do that?”

That sums up the current situation.

Sanders may have trade value to another team, but Cleveland does not appear ready to give up its young quarterback. For now, his job is to stay ready.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. If Watson continues to play well, Sanders may have to wait. But the latest trade talk has not changed his place in Cleveland.