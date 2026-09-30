Rob Gronkowski has shared his honest view as an NFL star deals with a tough start to the season. The former Patriots tight end believes the player is facing more blame than he should. He also pointed to a bigger problem around him. Gronkowski knows what pressure feels like after spending years in New England and playing with Tom Brady. His comments now put attention on the support around the quarterback. At the same time, Gronkowski has also spoken about another young quarterback and why staying focused matters before getting a starting chance in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski Believes Drake Maye Needs More Help From The New England Patriots

Drake Maye has had a rough start with the Patriots. New England has scored only 12 points per game through three weeks, while Maye has thrown six interceptions.

Gronkowski does not believe Maye should get all the blame. He pointed to the lack of open receivers, especially after A.J. Brown suffered a high ankle sprain.

“They do need A.J. Brown back,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams Show. “There is literally no one open on the field.”

That problem has made Maye's job harder. The quarterback is often forced to make tight throws because his receivers are not creating enough space.

New England has also struggled to protect him. Maye was pressured on 47% of his dropbacks against Jacksonville, adding another problem to an offense already struggling to move the ball.

Mike Vrabel has asked Maye to relax and stop forcing plays. The Patriots coach used a golf example to explain his point. Julian Edelman has also defended Maye and said people should stop putting all the blame on the young quarterback.

"There is literally no one open on the field" ????



Rob Gronkowski defends Patriots QB Drake Maye using these plays@RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/mscxHBASPA — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 30, 2026

Maye still has mistakes to fix. He finished the Jaguars game 14 of 25 for 199 yards with no touchdown. But Gronkowski's point is that the problems go beyond one player.

Rob Gronkowski Says Fernando Mendoza Must Stay Focused Before His Chance

Gronkowski has also shared a different message for Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza. The quarterback is currently behind Kirk Cousins, which means he has time to learn before getting his own chance.

Gronkowski praised Mendoza for staying away from distractions in Las Vegas. But he also told the rookie to be careful with how much attention he gives to business promotions.

“My only advice is: yes, you have a lot of success with that promo, Fernando. Just don't keep putting out different promos for different companies.”

Gronkowski's message was simple. Mendoza can build his brand, but football should remain his main focus before he gets onto the field.

“Once you start playing, more will come down the road,” Gronkowski said.

That advice comes from a player who spent years dealing with the demands of the NFL. For Mendoza, patience could be important while he learns behind Cousins.

For Maye, the situation is different. He is already playing and needs more help around him. Gronkowski's comments show how quickly young quarterbacks can face pressure in the NFL, even when every problem does not start with them.