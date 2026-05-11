After just two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Roman Wilson may already be contemplating his next step, as reports continue to link him to a trade. At one time, Roman Wilson was seen as a budding playmaker who would become an important slot receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the years ahead; however, due to injuries, he could be moved.

A key contributor for Michigan in his college career, Roman Wilson showed plenty of talent as a rookie and became known for his potential during the draft process. Unfortunately, the young man's NFL career got off to a rough start thanks to a series of injuries suffered in his first two seasons, and now it looks like he may get traded.

Roman Wilson's NFL Career Has Taken An Unexpected Turn So Far

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they thought they had a slot weapon that could stretch opposing secondaries and create big plays for the team. This was after he turned out a productive final college season for Michigan, where he managed to amass 789 yards and score 12 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the former Wolverine's transition to pro football proved difficult from the very beginning. Wilson sustained an ankle injury during the first practice session in pads during the Steelers' training camp, meaning he was not able to make his debut until week six of the season. Just as he was finding some playing time, a new injury forced him onto injured reserve.

For a team that desperately needed depth at wide receiver, it was expected that 2025 would be a better year for Wilson. However, he continued to struggle to make his presence felt in the offense. Even though he was starting in four games, Wilson recorded only 12 receptions.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Wide Receiver Upgrades Leave Roman Wilson Fighting For Roster Spot

With all the moves made in Pittsburgh's offseason, it might only serve to complicate matters even more when it comes to Wilson's career with the team. The arrival of new veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr., along with rookie Germie Bernard, has added to the competition for playing time, potentially leaving Wilson just trying to hold down a roster spot.

Now with some extra depth at receiver, some league analysts are suggesting that Pittsburgh should consider moving Wilson while he still holds potential. With the Steelers being a playoff team and having many good pieces around them, trading a young player who could benefit from playing somewhere else wouldn't be out of the question.