Patrick Mahomes has another NFL game ahead, but a recent family moment has added a different side to his comeback story. His wife Brittany Mahomes shared photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with their three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden. The post came only days after Mahomes resumed to regular-season action following the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. As Week 2 nearing Mahomes is preparing for another test against the Indianapolis Colts as the Chiefs look to build on their opening-week win.

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Marks His 31st Birthday With A Heartfelt Family Tribute

Brittany Mahomes posted the family photos on Instagram as Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 31st birthday. The pictures showed the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spending time with their three children including a moment where he helped Bronze practice baseball.

Her message focused on Patrick's role at home after months in which his NFL career was dominated by his recovery.

“Happy Birthday Babe!! You mean the world to us hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you're so special to us! The heart of our family, we love you the MOST”

Happy Birthday to the greatest of all time, Patrick Mahomes ???? pic.twitter.com/VaqHVl8Pnt — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) September 17, 2026

The timing made the post especially notable. Mahomes had returned to regular-season football only three days earlier after missing the end of the 2025 season because of his knee injury. His children had also sent messages before his return celebrating the work he put into his rehabilitation.

Patrick Mahomes' Week 2 Status Brings A Positive Update For The Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes' first regular-season game back ended with a strong Kansas City Chiefs win. The team defeated the Denver Broncos 31-10 with Mahomes throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns while scoring on a 15-yard rushing play.

His Week 2 status has now provided another important update. Mahomes practiced fully throughout the week and was no longer listed on the injury report ahead of the Indianapolis Colts matchup, according to USA TODAY's report citing The Athletic's James Boyd.

That means the quarterback moves into his second game of the season without an injury designation. The focus now shifts to how he handles another NFL game as he continues to build his rhythm following a long rehabilitation period.

For Kansas City, Mahomes' return keeps the offense in familiar hands. For the quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts game marks another step in a comeback that began long before he took his first snap of the new season.