Patrick Mahomes is used to spending Sundays under bright NFL lights. But his latest family moment came far from the stadium. After the Kansas City Chiefs opened the season 3-0, the quarterback traded football pressure for a rainy baseball game with his son Bronze. Brittany Mahomes captured the scene and shared it on Instagram. The simple moment showed another side of the Chiefs star. Mahomes was not thinking about records or the next opponent. He was just a dad helping his young son enjoy his game despite the heavy rain.

Patrick Mahomes Finds Family Time After Another Kansas City Chiefs Win

Mahomes had little time to slow down after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 24-10 in Week 3. The win moved Kansas City to 3-0 and gave the team a strong start to the 2026 NFL season.

Two days later his attention was on Bronze's baseball game. Brittany recorded Mahomes in the rain as he helped their 3-year-old son on the field. Bronze wore his baseball uniform and held his glove while Mahomes stayed close to him.

Brittany gave the moment a funny family touch. She wrote, “Dad of the year right here! Playing with Bronze in the pouring down rain.” The video showed Mahomes picking up Bronze and moving him to the right position.

The rain did not stop the father-son moment. Mahomes stayed outside and helped his son even as the weather became heavy. It was a very different setting from the NFL field where every move comes with pressure.

WHOLESOME: #Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was out playing T-ball with his son Bronze in the POURING RAIN helping coach his team.



Mahomes was out there getting soaked and having the time of his life with his son.



Dad of the Year pic.twitter.com/JAi1hWbOuG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 30, 2026

The timing also made the moment stand out. Mahomes had just helped Kansas City win its third straight game. But his next focus was not football. It was a small family event that mattered to his son.

Brittany Mahomes Shows The Family Side Of Patrick Mahomes' Busy NFL Life

Brittany has also shared family moments during the Chiefs' strong start. She brought all three children to the Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins and later celebrated the victory with the words, “Three and zerooooooo.”

The couple shares three children. Their children are Sterling Skye Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes and Golden Raye Mahomes.

Brittany recently showed a tattoo dedicated to her family. She explained that the tattoo has the side profiles of her children along with Patrick Mahomes' initials, their names and birthdays.

Patrick Mahomes also reposted the baseball video on his Instagram Story with two laughing emojis. The small response added to the light mood around the family moment.

For Mahomes the busy NFL schedule continues. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. The Raiders also entered the week at 3-0.

Mahomes will soon return to football mode. But his time with Bronze showed that the Chiefs quarterback is also making space for life away from the NFL. His latest family moment gave fans a look at how he handles both sides of his busy life.