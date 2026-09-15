Patrick Mahomes may have spent the summer rehabbing his knee, but one of his biggest challenges at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding had nothing to do with football. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed that he deliberately kept his distance from head coach Andy Reid once the wedding party hit the dance floor. Mahomes' candid confession offered a funny glimpse into how the star-studded celebration unfolded away from the spotlight.

Patrick Mahomes reveals his wedding strategy around Andy Reid

Mahomes opened up about the memorable night during an ESPN interview with Chris Berman on September 14, just before the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos in their season opener. With almost 1,000 guests reportedly attending the wedding, Mahomes had plenty of people to mingle with. Yet he knew exactly where he did not want to spend the evening.

“I stayed away from Coach Reid,” he said during an interview with ESPN's Chris Berman on September 14. “I saw him early, I went and did the hellos, and the music started, and I found a back corner.”

The answer quickly became one of the lighter moments of the interview. Mahomes explained that his decision was partly linked to his recovery after suffering major knee injuries late last season. “That was part of my rehab process, was to see my dance moves on the floor.”

The quarterback has been working his way back after tearing both his ACL and LCL in his left knee last season. Dancing at a huge wedding may not have been part of a formal medical plan, but Mahomes clearly saw the celebration as a chance to test himself in a less serious setting.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding gave Patrick Mahomes a special memory

Despite avoiding Reid on the dance floor, Mahomes said he was thrilled to witness Kelce and Swift begin their married life surrounded by friends, family and fellow celebrities.

The quarterback attended the wedding with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, adding another Chiefs connection to an already packed guest list. “I was super excited to see him, to see Taylor, them come together, and I mean you saw the people around them. They're two special people and one of the best nights, I think of all time, for anybody.”

Mahomes also admitted that he managed to get some dancing in during the celebration, making the evening an unexpected milestone in his recovery.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing. I didn't know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

For Kelce, however, there was no hesitation about how he viewed the occasion. “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air,” he said.

Mahomes' story adds a playful Chiefs twist to one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, showing that even amid the glamour, the night included plenty of ordinary friendship, laughter and dancing.