O.J. Simpson's complicated legacy with the Buffalo Bills has returned to the spotlight after activist Betty Jean Grant launched a petition campaign to have his name restored at the team's new stadium. Grant says she has gathered 5,000 signatures, arguing that Simpson's football achievements remain part of Buffalo's history. The push comes after the Bills decided not to include him in the new stadium's Wall of Fame area, reigniting a debate that has followed the Hall of Famer for decades.

O.J. Simpson's Bills legacy sparks fresh controversy

Grant, a former Erie County legislator, has challenged the Bills' decision to leave Simpson out of the new stadium's “Family Circle.” The organisation announced the move in June, with chief operating officer Pete Guilli saying Simpson was not considered a fit for the new display.

“What does not fit mean? He was fit when he ran for those 2003 yards and made Buffalo world famous. He was fit when he got inducted into the National Football League in 1985. He was fit when he was put on the wall in Buffalo in 1980 and has been on that wall for 46 years. He was on that wall for the first trial,” Grant said. “He was on the wall for the second trial. He was on the wall for the third trial. He was on the wall years after he was on the wall when he died. Tell me now, what changed?”

The Bills have framed the decision around the identity of the new stadium space rather than Simpson's playing record. His removal also reflects the lasting impact of the criminal case surrounding him. Simpson was acquitted in the 1995 murder trial involving Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil case.

The football history, however, remains difficult to erase.

Buffalo Bills fans divided over O.J Simpson's recognition

Simpson became Buffalo's first superstar and delivered some of the most memorable individual seasons in franchise history. In 1973, he became the first NFL running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, finishing with 2,003 yards in 14 games. He won the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards that year and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Former Bills players have also questioned the organisation's decision. “It goes to bring up another subject, O.J Simpson,” Leonard Fournette said on his 4th And South podcast with Jarvis Landry. “The Bills say they're not going to recognize him in the new stadium. To me, I think it's disrespectful.”

Fournette also pointed to the continued presence of Simpson jerseys among Bills supporters and urged the organisation to “do the right thing.”

Grant's petition now puts renewed attention on a difficult question for the franchise: how should a team preserve sporting history when a former star's legacy is inseparable from events away from the field?