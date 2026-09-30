Mike Tomlin has given NFL fans something very different to talk about after revealing a hobby he kept going for more than a decade. The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has built a huge Minecraft city with his children over 12 years. Now, he is showing that world to the public through YouTube while also working with NBC Sports. The reveal was meant to show a more personal side of Tomlin. Instead, some NFL fans quickly turned the moment into jokes about his coaching career, his Steelers years and the long time he spent building one virtual city.

Mike Tomlin's 12-Year Minecraft Project Quickly Becomes A Target For NFL Fans

Tomlin started playing Minecraft when his children were young. He wanted a simple way to spend time with them, and the game slowly became a long family project.

"I'm a big Minecrafter," Tomlin said during his September interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin. "I started playing Minecraft, man, when my kids were young. I have a Minecraft city on creative, man, that I've been working on for like 12 years."

The project stayed alive through several console changes. Tomlin's sons helped move the saved world from PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4 and later to PlayStation 5.

His oldest son also encouraged him to share the city with other people. Tomlin eventually followed that advice and brought the project to YouTube.

The first episode shows parts of the city, including downtown buildings, rooftops and penthouses. It gives fans a closer look at a hobby that stayed with Tomlin for years.

Mike Tomlin unveils his 12-year-old Minecraft city for the FIRST time… and it is INCREDIBLE



( @CoachTomlin) pic.twitter.com/4yziovtKTW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2026

But the response from some NFL fans was not focused on the buildings.

NFL Fans Turn Mike Tomlin's Minecraft Reveal Into Jokes About His Pittsburgh Steelers Career

Some fans used the reveal to make jokes about Tomlin's coaching career. One reaction said, "No wonder why he was a terrible football coach."

Another fan wrote, "So this is what he was doing all those years instead of thinking about how to make in-game adjustments."

A third reaction took another shot, saying, "So this why the they ain't win a superbowl."

One more fan joked, "There's a reason he was an NFL coach. 12 years on one Minecraft world takes a different level of focus lmao."

Those comments are fan reactions, not facts about Tomlin's work as a coach. His record with the Pittsburgh Steelers tells a much bigger story. He spent 19 seasons with the team from 2007 through 2025 and finished with a 193-114-2 record. Pittsburgh also won Super Bowl XLIII during the 2008 season.

Tomlin is now working with NBC Sports after leaving the Steelers. His Minecraft project gives fans a look at something completely separate from football.

For Tomlin, the city began as family time. For some NFL fans, though, the reveal became another reason to revisit his long Steelers career and make jokes about what he was doing away from the football field.