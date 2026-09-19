The NFL's new player safety suspension system has claimed its first three victims of the 2026 season. The league confirmed on Wednesday that Bills defensive back Sam Franklin, Packers defensive back Evan Williams and Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson have all been fined for violations that count toward potential suspensions under a rule implemented for the first time this year.

Franklin was fined $9,425 for a blindside block. Williams was fined $7,087 for a hit on a defenseless player. Johnson was fined $17,911 for a hip-drop tackle. All three violations fall within the five specific categories the NFL and NFLPA agreed to this offseason as the basis for a new three-strike suspension structure.

NFL's New 2026 Safety Rule: How the Three-Strike Suspension System Works

Under the agreement reached between the NFL and NFLPA ahead of the 2026 season, five categories of fouls now carry a cumulative discipline structure that did not exist before. Those five categories are: hip-drop tackle, horse-collar tackle, launching, illegal blindside block, and hit on a defenseless player. A player who commits three violations in any one of those categories during the regular season will receive an automatic one-game suspension. Violations carry forward into subsequent seasons rather than resetting each year, meaning a player who picks up one violation in 2026 enters 2027 with one strike already on their record.

The system also includes an incentive for clean play. Any player who finishes the season with only one violation in a category receives 50 percent of their fine back at the end of the year. That refund disappears as soon as a second violation is added. Players can appeal individual fines through a panel that now includes former Carolina Panthers and Washington head coach Ron Rivera alongside the existing former-player committee.

What the Week 1 Fines Mean for the Season Ahead

None of the three players are in immediate danger. A first violation is exactly that, and all three can complete the season without a suspension provided they avoid repeat offences in the same category. The more significant aspect of Wednesday's announcement is what it signals about how seriously the league intends to enforce the new structure from the very first week.

The system is in place for one year only, with the NFLPA agreeing to treat 2026 as a trial before deciding whether to make it permanent. Every player entered the season with a clean record. Three of them no longer have one.